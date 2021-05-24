Potential to recover losses

There is room to recoup economic losses suffered over the last two years due to COVID-19.

Reserve Bank of Fiji Governor, Ariff Ali, says the focus should be on the private sector as the engine of growth to bring Fiji back on a strong footing.

Ali admits no industry can fill the vacuum created by the closure of the tourism sector which accounted for more than 40% of annual Gross Domestic Product.

However, over the long term, he sees potential in business process outsourcing and medical tourism.

“We need to work on our ease of doing business. We need to broaden our economic base, nothing will replace tourism in the short to medium term. But we need to start somewhere. BPO is one, employment numbers and foreign exchange is quite promising. Two is tertiary health services and medical tourism and three is retirement homes.”

Ali says economic growth for 2021 is likely to be around four percent and is expected to hit double digits in 2022.