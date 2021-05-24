Home

Postal service not affected despite COVID case

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 14, 2021 12:15 pm
[File Photo]

Services in the Central Division will not be affected despite the emergence of COVID-19 cases at the Post Fiji Headquarters in Suva.

Chief Executive, Dr Anirudha Bansod says they shut down for a few days but the secondary team is now providing postal services after decontamination.

He adds as part of their business continuity plan, secondary staff are now holding the fort after three employees tested positive.

Article continues after advertisement

“So when we had these positive cases, we informed the Ministry of Health, they asked us to shut down the business for a while and we did the contamination.”

Dr Bansod says they are also upping the ante to ensure staff across Fiji are fully vaccinated.

“Our vaccination drive is becoming aggressive, more people are taking their jab. We ensure that all COVID-19 safety protocols are followed.”

The company has also started home delivery services with stringent COVID-safety protocols to be followed by both the staff and the receiver.

