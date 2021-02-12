Post Money Order Services launched

Fijians now have more options to send and receive money locally and internationally with the launch of Post Fiji’s Post Money Order Services.

While officiating at the launch, Minister for Women, Mereseini Vuniwaqa says this new service will also benefit social welfare recipients in rural and maritime areas access their money.

Vuniwaqa applauded the initiative that will benefit those who would want to send and receive money to and from the most remote parts of the country.

She says post Money Order will be available at any of the 58 Post offices around the country.

“While digitization is a global phenomenon and almost every kind of money transfer can be done electronically, it is indeed great to see that Post Fiji respected the demography of our island home and have continued to support the use of the semi-automated mode of sending and receiving money.”

Article continues after advertisement

Post Fiji Limited Chief Executive, Anirudha Bansod says their services will be used by the people and the business community adding that there is no limit to the amount of money people can send to their loved ones.