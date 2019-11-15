Post Fiji awaits price review outcome

The Post Fiji Limited remains hopeful that the outcome of the postal price review submitted last year to the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission will be tabled soon.

Chief Executive Dr Anirudha Bansod says the last price preview for the company was carried out in 2012.

He confirms minor price increases were made on various postal services to cushion the current income generation challenges faced by the business.

“If you compare the costs within these eight years, costs of operations have gone up, the salary has gone up, the property prices have gone up, the consumables have gone up, everything and inflation are also going up and we still on that same old price which is on 2012.”

Meanwhile, the company noted a 90 percent decrease in revenue over the past four months as the operations of its essential services were halted.

Dr Bansod says this is caused by a rapid decline in revenue earned from international postal and mail services.