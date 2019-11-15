Post Fiji registers 90% decrease in revenue

Post Fiji Limited noted a ninety-percent decrease in revenue over the past four months as the operations of the company’s essential services were halted.

Chief Executive Dr Anirudha Bansod, says international postal or mail services which rakes in majority of their revenue were the hardest hit, following travel restrictions and lockdown imposed by most countries.

He adds despite the pandemic crippling Fiji’s postal services, the company is optimistic it will return to normalcy in the near future.

“The reduction was happening constantly in terms of mails and all the EMS services. We have strategically changed our direction to go into the Post-Express, and post-express is a grocery. Currently we are selling and most post shops are selling groceries. And we are getting a great response from the customers”.

Dr. Bansod says their engagement with international markets will re-emerge, thanks to the government’s decision to ease some restrictions,

“Great initiative by the government. And what will happen between these things, there will be more trades happening between the countries. If you see Fiji, it’s one of most modern and technologically oriented country among the Pacific nations. So this is a great time for other Pacific nations to collaborate with Fiji”.

He also confirms the company will maintain its current workforce.

Post Fiji Limited currently employs close to 400 staff who are based at their 58 branches across the country.