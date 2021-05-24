Post-Fiji plans to expand call center service

Talks are underway to expand Post Call Center Fiji services after two years of operation.

Post-Fiji plans to offer outsourced customer call center services to small and medium enterprises.

Post-Fiji CEO Anirudha Bansod, says providing services to SMEs tends to be a great opportunity as not many are offering such services.

“If there is a shop in Suva or Nadi, or Labasa or Savusavu, and they would like us to handle their customer complains customer service, so they don’t need to invest into the technology, the space, the computers, train their staff, all they do is they can upload the job to Post Fiji and our agents can handle those sort of query”.

The company is also exploring the possibility of branching out into telesales.