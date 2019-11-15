Post Fiji opens new call center

Fijians will no longer have to physically be present at the Post Office to inquire about any product, service or incoming and outgoing mail as a new call center was opened today.

Chief Executive Anirudha Bansod says one of the objectives of the call center is to give extraordinary support and service to customers domestically and internationally.

The call center which was established within a month will be managed by six staff.

“We have numerous products, we have EMS, Philatelic, we have registered parcel. Now what will happen is that all the customer queris and inquiries will be diverted to one center which is the call center and we have a professional team.”

Bansod says customers will be able to call the center between 8am and 5pm from Monday to Friday adding that the call center will have itaukei, Hindi and English.