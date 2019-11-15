Post Fiji opens new call center

Fijians will no longer have to be physically be present at the Post Office to inquire about any product, service or incoming and outgoing mail as a new call center was opened yesterday.

Chief Executive Anirudha Bansod says one of the objectives of the call center is to give extraordinary support and service to customers domestically and internationally.

The call center which was established within a month will be managed by six staff.

“We have numerous products, we have EMS, Philatelic, we have registered parcel. Now what will happen is that all the customer queris and inquiries will be diverted to one center which is the call center and we have a professional team.”

Bansod says customers will be able to call the center between 8am and 5pm from Monday to Friday with their officers trained in all three major languages that is I-taukei, English and Hindi.