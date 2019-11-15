Post Fiji launches Back to School Promotion

Post Fiji has launched its Back to School competition with the theme “Cyclone Relief Back2School”.

Dr Anirudha Bansod says with the country recovering from the challenges of TC Yasa, the school competition will provide comfort and savings for all customers.

Dr Bansod says they want to offer maximum discounts on essential stationery and groceries.

There are also Post Fiji gift vouchers of different denominations which can be provided to needy students and parents to ease out their financial burden.

The Back to School Promotion will see customers spending $30 or more on school stationery going into a draw to win vouchers worth more than $10,000.