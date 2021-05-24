Home

Business

Post-Fiji forge a new partnership with Tower Insurance

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 14, 2022 12:10 pm
Tower Insurance Health Pacific Digital Distribution, Veilawa Rereiwasaliwa [left] with Post Fiji Chief Executive Dr Anirudha Bansod

Post-Fiji Limited will now become a new payment agent for Tower Insurance in all of its 58 branches across the country.

While signing an agreement this morning, Post Fiji Chief Executive, Dr Anirudha Bansod says this Bill Pay service to insurance companies is an avenue that builds and enhances investment culture that will guarantee a safer future for the insured.

He assures that the business strategies in place will ensure there are no unscrupulous business undertakings and financial discrepancies.

Bansod says this has attracted almost 50 businesses and insurance companies to do business with Post Fiji.

“We look forward to the new companies coming on board so we can deliver the services. The beauty with Post Fiji is always to have the widest distribution network of 58 Post Shop. And that really helps the customers to facilitate the payment from any of the Post outlets.”

Tower Insurance Health Pacific Digital Distribution, Veilawa Rereiwasaliwa says this is a milestone achievement for them, partnering with Post Fiji as they venture to provide efficient and effective services to customers.

“Acknowledging Fiji the way it is. We still need a physical presence in the market and the best company to partner with is Post Fiji who has the largest distribution network in the country. We got similar history in terms of the number of years we’ve invested in Fiji and we going to spend a lot of than that in the future and this is a key partnership for us.”

This service also allows businesses to concentrate on their core services while Post Fiji takes care of the financial transactions and payment data.

