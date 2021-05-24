Home

Post Fiji business operations slowly bouncing back

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 24, 2021 7:20 am

Post Fiji Limited chief executive, Dr Anirudha Bansod says business is slowly bouncing back following the drastic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Bansod says their postal services in Kadavu were also affected in recent months after hundreds of COVID infections were recorded on the island.

He adds other aspects of the business has kept them going.

“We also got affected at the initial stage but our team has really done a great job who are serving customers all over Fiji. In terms of the business growth, we have a sudden growth of our EMS Courier as well as Freight Company. We can the demand has gone up.”

 Post Fiji plans to diversify its operations once everything returns to normal soon.

 

