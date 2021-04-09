Home

Possible travel bubble for Fiji

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
April 14, 2021 12:50 pm
New Zealand at the moment is not in a formal position to open its borders to Fiji.

However, NZ Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern says they are keeping an eye out for the possibility of a travel bubble with Fiji in the future.

Arden has commended Fiji for containing the COVID-19 virus.

“I know that there has been some discussion around that but our focus has been on getting Australia underway. We are very aware of the impact on Fiji’s Tourism. Fiji has done a great job in keeping COVID-19 out.”

Fiji’s push for a travel bubble with New Zealand and Australia has suffered a setback.

However, the Fijian government has proven itself as a safe destination for travellers during the pandemic with no cases reported in the community for more than 359 days.

