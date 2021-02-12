Home

Positive movement in the leasing market

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 18, 2021 4:15 am

There has been some positive movement in the leasing market in Western Fiji with anticipation of borders re-opening.

Bayshore Real Estate Director Arif Khan says smart investors are negotiating good leasing arrangements as well as picking up deals with prices down by 30%.

Khan says landlords need to make adjustments to their income.

“So I would encourage investors to take advantage of the price reductions. We also see a new trend towards the acquisition of more farmland.”

Khan adds people should be concerned about sustaining themselves past the pandemic.

He adds in the Central Division they have noticed about a 15 percent decline in property prices.

 

 

