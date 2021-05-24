Positive bookings for peak tourism period

The Tourism Industry continues to see positive trends as the peak period is just around the corner.

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill says bookings for April onwards are looking really solid especially as business picks up from New Zealand.

Hill says they also have a strategic priority to ensure they spread the tourism benefits right across Fiji to allow tourists to see more of what the country has to offer.

Fiji Hotels and Tourism Association Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says they have also been holding a number of training sessions with members in regards to COVID safe protocols.

“So that when we go through April, May, June and July these are our peak seasons we don’t want to be addressing some of these challenges. We want people to be so secure and confident with the information and the knowledge they got so that they can manage.”

Tourism Fiji also noted an increase in website traffic to Fiji travel increased by 36% from Aotearoa and 7% more from Australia in the past week.