Port of Suva nominated for awards

The Port of Suva has been nominated by the World Cruise Awards as Oceania’s Best Cruise Terminal 2021.

The Awards is the sister event to the world travel Awards, which was launched in 1994 to celebrate excellence in global travel and tourism.

This year is the first annual World Cruise Awards.

It aims to foster growth, innovations, and best practice in the cruise sector on a global scale.

Fiji Ports Corporation Limited chief executive, Vajira Piyasena, says they are proud to be recognized for such a prestigious Award.

He says given the current COVID-19 circumstances, this good news will help towards making a better future for everyone in Fiji.