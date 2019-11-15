Port Denarau refurbishes marina building

An investment of around two million dollars has seen Port Denarau refurbish its Marina building.

Chief Executive Cynthia Rasch says the marina building caters for its reservations office for visiting yachts or boats.

Rasch says they also have the boarder services housed in the building among other businesses.

“Our building that was there previously was 17 years old so it was getting a little tired and needed a big spruce up especially with the kind of clientele we have also with the modernization building incentive that the government brought in it gave us an incentive to be able to do this project at the extent that we have done this around this time.”

She says the refurbishment work started in May last year and the marina building has a full tenant occupancy.

According to Rasch their next project will be to extend the super yacht jetty.

She adds there are also several other huge projects in the pipeline.