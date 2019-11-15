Port Denarau Marina sustains damages from TC Sarai

The Port Denarau Marina sustained some damages on its jetties during Tropical Cyclone Sarai says CEO Cynthia Rasch.

Rasch says that they are currently assessing the financial costs of repairs to the infrastructure.

However, according to Rasch commercial operations have resumed their scheduled trips today following clearance from the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

She says vessels who had sought shelter in the mangrove adjacent to the marina channel have commenced returning to their berths while vessels who were hauled out during the adverse weather conditions are currently being relaunched.

Rasch adds that for the majority of their operations, its business as usual.