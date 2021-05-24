Port Denarau Marina suffers loss

Port Denarau Marina has recorded an operating net loss of $5.8m for the financial year ending July 31st.

This is $0.3m less when compared to the same period last year.

It says the loss is due to the impact of COVID-19 which has resulted in the company providing rent relief to its commercial tenants and having to materially revalue their properties.

In its financial report, the company also stated that the closing of international borders has adversely affected the overall business operations with a 62 percent decrease in revenue compared to the 2020 financial year.

However, it says with adequate distribution of vaccines, the subsequent drop in cases, and the international borders opening from December 1st, the future should improve.

It says the Marina is looking forward to the resumption of business for its operators and tenants under the ‘new normal.