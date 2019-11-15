Port Denarau expects eight yachts daily under Blue Lane initiative

The Port Denarau Marina expects eight yachts per day under the Blue Lane initiative.

The ‘Blue Lane’ has been established for yacht and pleasure craft sailing and is currently being piloted at Port Denarau Marina.

The first yacht arrived from New Zealand at the marina last month and five yachts are still in quarantine awaiting clearance.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they are expecting more yachts soon.

“We have had over 20 yachts that have arrived predominantly from New Zealand. But we look forward to more yachts coming through with the various health measures in place and sticking to those protocols that have been established.”

More than $40, 000 have already been injected into the Fijian economy by the first yacht which arrived last month.