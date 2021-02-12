Port Denarau businesses paying reduced rent

A number of businesses still remain open at Port Denarau despite borders being closed for almost a year now.

Owners who are still operating from the Marina are not giving up as they forecast an even tougher year.

Port Denarau CEO, Cynthia Rasch, says they are even assisting their tenants to ensure they stay afloat amid the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“What the marina as the landlord has done is we have offered discounts so right now many of the businesses or our tenants are paying around 20% – 25% of their rent.”

Cynthia says the majority of the businesses that remain open have come up with innovative ways of trying to attract spenders.

Businesses that remain open are usually working on reduced hours, open only a few days in the week, starting later in the evening or only operate on the weekends.