Port charges too high for tuna suppliers

The Pacific Fishing Company Limited Company whilst recording an increase in the supply of albacore tuna, says it’s struggling to attract more suppliers due to high port charges where fish is offloaded.

PAFCO Chair Iqbal Jannif says this has been an issue for years which has seen vessels deviate from supplying to PAFCO.

Janiff says the cost of operating has gone up substantially and vessels have found other buyers.

“The charges for the use of port services increase by about 200 percent, in fact in some cases it’s even more and this has affected the number of boats coming in.”

Janiff says most vessels are offloading their fish in Suva as Ovalau is unable to supply fuel, bait and other requirements for fishing boats.

He says to transfer the fish to Ovalau is a huge expense as PAFCO has to hire containers for every batch.

Janiff adds they have made a submission however, the decision to lower charges is entirely on Fiji Ports.