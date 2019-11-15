Pork Shop opens “Whistling Pig” in Nausori

The pig industry in Fiji has suffered 60% loss in its market after the tourism industry came to a standstill due to the effects of the pandemic.

This was confirmed by Vuda Piggery owner Simon Cole who says they’ve faced many challenges.

He says to combat these challenges and ensures the survival of the business they have ventured into new markets and have opened a third outlet in Nausori.

To meet the local pork meat demand, Cole says this is a risk they have taken and they are grateful their efforts have been successful.

The new Pork Shop in Nausori is named the ‘Whistling Pig’ and is located in Nausori’s premier Tavern, the Whistling Duck.

Vuda Pork Shop and South Pacific Butchery have invested $1.5m in building a new pork processing facility in Vuda.