Poor quality remains a concern

Certain supermarkets continue to retail poor quality meat products says Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil.

Shandil says the demand for meat is usually high during the holiday season as people hold functions and events to celebrate with their loved ones.

Since October last year, the council surveyed supermarkets 342 times to monitor the quality of meat sold.

Article continues after advertisement

Shandil says discolored, poor quality, high-fat content and thawed meat are being sold at some supermarkets.

“Just recently we also unearthed one supermarket selling curry pieces. The price is above ten dollars but it was full of fats. So they need to define what curry pieces is. Is it the fats they are selling or is it the meat that is cut into pieces that they are retailing to consumers.”

Shandil adds says some supermarkets take advantage of the festive season and charge exorbitant prices for meat products.

“The question here is consumers are ready to pay a price for whatever they are charging. If you look at the lamp chops price, it ranges from $22 to $26 per kg but sometimes when we go to purchase we will see more fats than the meat. So consumers are ready to pay and what they are demanding is the quality.”

The Council is cautioning consumers to be wary of the practices in the marketplace.