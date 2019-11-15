Home

Business

Poor quality meat sales prevalent in major centres

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
March 11, 2020 7:05 am

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the sale of poor quality meat is prevalent in a number of areas.

Abraham says they found this is more of an issue in Nausori, Nakasi, Nadi and the Suva CBD.

This he says was the result of a joint inspection between the FCCC and the Ministry of Health’s Food and Safety Unit.



“They were able to seize and condemn the meat and they have taken their necessary actions under their act.”

It was earlier highlighted that a total of 22 supermarkets were surveyed and were found non-compliant with the food safety act and regulations.

