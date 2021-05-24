P&O Ferries preparing to restart Dover-Calais route

P&O Ferries has said it is preparing to get its Pride of Kent and Spirit of Britain ships back in action on the Dover-Calais route “by next week”.

The ferries will need to pass inspections by the Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) before services can resume.

There has not yet been any confirmation that the inspections, which can take days, have been booked in.

Holiday-makers and lorry drivers have faced queues near Dover in recent days.

Bad weather and the disruption to P&O services had caused long queues of traffic as the Easter holidays started for some.

P&O Ferries had confirmed yesterday that all of its Dover-Calais routes would remain suspended this weekend, and that another ferry operator, DFDS, would not be able to take P&O customers.

The company expects the Pride of Kent and the Spirit of Britain will be sailing next week.