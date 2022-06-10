PNG sale does not affect Fiji

Tower Chief Executive, Blair Turnbull. [Source: Insurance Business America]

Tower Insurance says its operations in Fiji and other Pacific countries remain unaffected despite the sale of shares of its Papua New Guinea subsidiary.

The insurance giant today announced the sale of its shares in PNG to Alpha Insurance Limited, subject to regulatory approval.

Tower Chief Executive, Blair Turnbull says, the company remains committed to its Pacific customers, staff and operations in Tonga, Samoa, American Samoa, the Cook Islands, the Solomon Islands, Fiji and Vanuatu.

Article continues after advertisement

He says in reviewing its Pacific business Tower identified that the seven countries apart from PNG offer the best alignment for progressing its digital strategy.

Turnbull says by the end of this year, the aim is to have completed the digital transformation of all its Pacific business.