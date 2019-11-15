PM launches Fiji50 stamp

In commemorating Fiji’s 50th Year of Independence, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama this morning launched a postage stamp.

The launch also coincides with World Postal Day which marks the creation of the Universal Postal Union in 1874 – the same year Fiji was ceded to the British.

Bainimarama says the stamp has a value of 38cents and will be in circulation for two years before it will be withdrawn.

Article continues after advertisement

The PM has urged all Fijians to show their pride in our 50 years of Independence by seeking this stamp and using it.

“I want to commend Post Fiji for another beautiful design. A design that has an elegant simplicity. It shows the Fiji Flag and the official 50 Years of Fijian Independence logo. The logo is already very familiar to us. It is a solid circle of Fiji blue with the words “Fiji 50” in white. As we have said it represents us as young. Modern and forward-looking nation, full of potential as we embrace the next 50 years and beyond. It symbolizes our proud past and a brilliant future.”

The PM also unveiled a statue of a postman in the heart of Suva City.