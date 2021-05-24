PM calls on SDG Business Forum for partnership

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has called on the SDG Business Forum to work in partnership with Small Island Developing States to advance Sustainable Development Goals.

Bainimarama joined the 6th Annual SDG Business Forum held virtually along the margins of the 76th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He says they are exhausting every financial tool to prevent socio-economic catastrophe from consuming our countries.

Bainimarama says the Forum can signal a paradigm shift that sees Governments and the UN working hand-in-hand to de-risk private sector investments in the SDGs.

While calling on the SDG Business Forum to work closely with SIDS, Prime Minister also spoke on the innovative actions taken by Fiji to deliver its commitment to advance SDGs.

He says they support the development of a multidimensional vulnerability index that is fit for the purpose of addressing the structural challenges SIDS face- including the worsening impacts of climate change.

He adds Fiji is one of the first developing countries to issue a Green Bond to bring in private sector investments to drive green ambition, including 30 million tree planting commitment.

He says they intend to issue the first Blue Bond next year in support of a sustainable blue Fijian economy.