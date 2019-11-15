Pleass Global supports employees with farming

Pleass Global has initiated a farming program for its employees to cushion the effects of the economic downturn as a result of the pandemic.

The company in a market announcement says they are aware of the financial difficulty experienced by some of its employees and their extended families.

Pleass Global is providing staff with transport, tools, organic compost, and seeds to assist with crop raising.

The company says it is pleasing to see several employees have subscribed to the programme and the crops are growing.

Pleass Global holds a parcel of some 420 acres of freehold land and the areas being farmed have rich soil but don’t impact the pristine rainforest precincts.