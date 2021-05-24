Home

Business

Pleass Global records growth in profit

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
August 12, 2021 12:18 pm

Pleass Global Limited has recorded a net profit after tax of $318,891 in the six-month ending June 30th.

The bottlers of VaiWai® Natural Artesian Water and AquaSafe® Natural Artesian Water say this is a four percent growth in this first half-year compared to the first six months of 2020.

The company’s Statement of Financial Position shows a stronger position of $16.7 million net assets as of June 30, 2021 compared to $15.64 million at the same date last year.

Managing Director Warwick Pleass says the company remains like much of the business world; in a state of uncertainty and difficulty while focusing on looking after their customers and people.

Pleass says the company has extended its philanthropy, environmental work and donations to help Fiji work its way out of difficulty and to recover as best it can.

He highlighted that last year at this time, as we grappled with understanding the ramifications of the pandemic, their worst-case internal business modelling did not anticipate that they would be where they are now.

Pleass adds little remains known about the future but as the months roll by the PGL team are revising the plans and modelling to adjust to the situation as it evolves.

He says the management and board of Pleass Global remain optimistic about the remainder of the year and expect company performance to improve further as Fiji emerges from this breakout and as vaccinations and immunity increases at the current rapid pace.

