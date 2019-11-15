PlayStation 5: Sony kicks off launch with Spider-Man Miles Morales game

Sony has kicked off its PlayStation 5 launch event with a first look at Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The video game centres on the star of the firm’s recent hit movie – Into the Spider-Verse – and briefly showed off some of the new console’s graphics power.

Racing game Grand Turismo 7 and an “enhanced” version of Grand Theft Auto 5 have also been announced.

Article continues after advertisement

The games machine will compete against Microsoft’s forthcoming Xbox Series X.

Sony’s forthcoming console is set to go on sale later this year, seven years after the PS4.

In addition to being able to deliver improved visuals, the new machine also has a customised hard drive that will make it possible to radically reduce load times.

Sony is building a library of launch titles that will only be available on its next-generation machine. This contrasts with Microsoft’s approach, which is to initially release new first-party games on both its current and next-gen consoles.

However, the coronavirus pandemic may pose a challenge to both companies.