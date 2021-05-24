Plans to reduce lamb meat imports

The Ministry of Agriculture is working to reduce the import of lamb meat and increase local production of this meat in the next financial year reducing the import bill in the process.

The Ministry will be focusing on the expansion of livestock farming by having mass sheep multiplication, breeding more sheep and distributing them to farmers around the country.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says the Ministry is now investing in farmers who want to expand their livestock farms but are unable to do so due to a lack of facilities.

“We are importing 99 percent of the lamb meat that we consume in Fiji. Now what we are saying is if we are able to expand sheep growth and simultaneously goat then goat will also substitute lamb meat consumption”

Dr Reddy adds that Fiji has a suitable climate for livestock pasture.

The Agriculture Ministry will be providing fencing materials to 600 farmers to assist them with their farming initiative.