Plans in place for development at Natoavatu Estate

The Kiribati Government has developed a strategic plan for the development of Natoavatu Estate in Wailevu, Cakaudrove.

The piece of land they bought in 2014.

Kiribati President Taneti Maamau says a lot has been done on the land in the last four years.

These include land boundaries surveys as well as discussions with villagers of Naviavia on their assistance in looking after the property.

Maamau says they are now looking to further improve their plans for the land and will be capitalizing on their diplomatic relations with China.

China and Kiribati currently share an agriculture cooperation.

Maamau says they will use this cooperation to their benefit to get technical assistance from China to further improve their plans and get activities and projects rolling.

He adds, the Fijian Government is always updated on their activities and plans for the property.

The 5,400 acre land was bought from the Anglican Church Trust in Fiji at over $AUS9 million for agriculture purposes and investment.