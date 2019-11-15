Plans in pipeline for new Tavua market

The Tavua municipality has plans to build a new market and a bus stand for the benefit of its ratepayers and visitors.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says the council is also working on upgrading the heritage and children’s park.

Kumar says the town has 287 ratepayers while the Tavua District Population is 23,000.

The Tavua Town Council in conjunction with Rakiraki Town Council celebrated Fiji’s 50th Year of Independence by honouring those individuals who have invested in their local communities.

“I am really excited to work with a group of people who have got such great ideas to develop Tavua further.”

Kumar also honoured those businesses who have served the Tavua and Rakiraki communities for over 50 years.

The Minister says from the days of only wooden buildings lining the dusty gravel road, investment has continued to grow to where it is today.