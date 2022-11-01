Plans for new Labasa market in progress

The Labasa market

Planning works for the new Labasa Market is in progress.

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar last week urged the Special Administrators and the Chief Executive Officer for Labasa Town Council to get on with the project.

Kumar says they need to get the project concept done.

Article continues after advertisement

She assures that the work is in progress but it needs to speed up.

The new market will be located at the Naiyaca Subdivision towards the Fiji Sugar Corporation Labasa Mill.

The new market is planned to cater for the increasing number of vendors as well as allow for the expansion of various infrastructure in the heart of Labasa Town.