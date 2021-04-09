Planned projects for Sigatoka

The Sigatoka Town Council has planned several developments to make the town more attractive.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar says they will be putting up an Amphitheatre to facilitate public gatherings.

An Amphitheatre is an open circular or oval building with central space surrounded by tiers of seats for spectators.

Kumar says the Chinese Government has supported the Council in developing the open space.

“The work shall begin soon and it should be completed by July this year. They also plan to put up a bar and a restaurant just next to the old Sigatoka Bridge.”

The cost of the bar and restaurant is two million dollars.

The council is also trying to acquire a loan to build a town hall and office space.