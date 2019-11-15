Plane-maker Airbus furloughs 3,200 staff

Aerospace giant Airbus is to furlough 3,200 staff at its north Wales site, the company has announced.

It comes hours after Chief Executive Guillaume Faury warned the company was “bleeding cash at an unprecedented speed”.

Airbus said about half of the staff at its Broughton site would be placed on the UK government’s job retention scheme, which pays 80% of wages.

The company is expected to top up salaries by a further 5-10%.

The furlough periods of production and support staff will be staggered over the next three weeks.

The remaining staff will stay on site, including 500 who are currently working at the AMRC Cymru facility, building parts for ventilators as part of the Ventilator Challenge UK consortium.

This month the firm announced it was cutting aircraft production by a third.

It comes as the aviation industry is expected to shrink significantly in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.