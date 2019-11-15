Pineapple market earns $10M annually

The pineapple market is earning over $10 million annually.

This was revealed by the Agriculture Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy while launching the Foods Processing Limited’s newest Pineapple Pieces canned product.

Dr. Reddy says with the launch of the new pineapple canned product, the multimillion-dollar market has another reason to flourish.

“At the moment, we are producing 8,500 tonnes of pineapple annually at a value of about $10.5million. By the end of this year, we are looking at growing this to around $12million and in 5 years’ time, we want to grow it to about 25million. So we want to double it in five years’ time and I am sure that pineapple farmers throughout Fiji will be very happy to see this announcement today.”

Dr.Reddy says the ministry will continue to provide the market to farmers so it’s crucial for farmers to provide the best produce.

Food Processors Limited currently has over 70 products in the market.

It sells its products locally and also exports it to other overseas countries such as Australia, New Zealand, and America to name a few.