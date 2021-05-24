Home

Business

Pine chips ready for shipment

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
August 26, 2021 11:41 am

Another shipment of 55,000 tonnes of pine chips is currently being loaded at the Wairiki Chip Mill in Bua bound for China.

Fiji Pine Limited Chief Executive, Vimlesh Kumar says this shipment is valued at seven million dollars.

The biggest wood chip vessel from China MV Mater, arrived on Saturday and started loading pine chips this week.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says excluding this shipment, Fiji Pine has secured five more shipments for this year.

Fiji Pine has already made seven shipments to China both from the Wairiki and Lautoka chip mills.

