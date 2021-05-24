Pine chips ready for shipment

Another shipment of 55,000 tonnes of pine chips is currently being loaded at the Wairiki Chip Mill in Bua bound for China.

Fiji Pine Limited Chief Executive, Vimlesh Kumar says this shipment is valued at seven million dollars.

The biggest wood chip vessel from China MV Mater, arrived on Saturday and started loading pine chips this week.

Kumar says excluding this shipment, Fiji Pine has secured five more shipments for this year.

Fiji Pine has already made seven shipments to China both from the Wairiki and Lautoka chip mills.