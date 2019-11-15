Home

Pig industry suffers 60% loss in sales

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 19, 2020 12:30 pm
The impact of COVID-19 has impacted the pig industry, taking away sixty-percent of pork sales.

President of the Fiji Pig Association Simon Cole says about 30 commercial pig farmers are now pressured with the massive backlog of pork due to the downturn in the tourism sector.

He adds the backlog has prompted the farmers to slash the prices of pork in various butchers, abattoirs, and supermarkets around the country.

“The price of pork used to be $20 to $30 a kilo, but you can buy pork now on special at about $7 to $8 a kilo. These prices have gone now and they were to get rid of a back-log of pork that the whole industry had and it was successful in doing that. And these prices are unsustainable, these farmers cannot make money at that.”

Cole highlighted during the pre-COVID period, 2,700 tons of pork are produced locally every year, injecting about $40 million into our economy.

 

