Perfume business owner reduces prices

Some business owners are now taking advantage of the reduction in import duty that was announced in this year’s National Budget.

This has led some perfume business owners to reduce prices on certain items, passing on the benefit to their customers.

One, in particular, is businesswoman, Faruna Shainaz Bibi who owns a perfume business and has started selling at the GOLD FM ROC Market.

Bibi says business has not been affected since her prices have been reduced.

She adds that during these times of hardship, customer satisfaction is the number one priority for her.

“I have a range of perfume with a higher range its $25, $30, a bottle but now I came to known that people are really facing issues in buying that the only thing they are saying is that they not in the court to afford that much so since the duty came down and there’s no more duty for the perfumes now we have put our price down”

Bibi who purchases her perfume products from India, Malaysia, and Singapore has sold branded perfumes for as low as $5 to suit her customer’s budget.

Alongside her side business of selling perfumes, she owns three boutiques in the greater Suva area.