People must be realistic about bank interest rate reduction

The Association of Banks says people should be realistic about their expectation with regards to interest rates being reduced during this pandemic.

President Saud Minam says they’re working closely with the Reserve Bank and the Economy Ministry to ensure everyone’s plea is taken into account, as many Fijians are facing financial constraints.

While the Banks are looking at reducing the interest rates, Saud Minam says they need to consider all the risk factors.

“Expecting anything around two or three percent. I don’t think that will be possible. We have to understand that we have to take the risk. It’s not only about the customer risk it’s about the portfolio and country risk as well. All those risk factors are involved in it but coming in the near future, you may be seeing a reduction in interest rate”

He says banks are not in a profession to repossess properties and they will continue to support the customers going forward.

“All the Banks have come out and reduced charges and interest rates. Yes we are part of the Association of Banks in Fiji and all the banks have actually agreed on a case by case basis to help those in need”

The Association of Banks will continue to hold meetings with businesses and individuals, to provide them with the best solutions during these trying times.