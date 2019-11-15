Peloton sales surge as virus boosts home workouts

Peloton, which won an early celebrity fanbase for its exercise bikes and remote workout classes, has seen demand surge during the pandemic.

The firm’s global membership base hit 3.1 million at the end of June, more than double a year earlier, as gym closures due to COVID-19 increased demand for at-home workouts.

The jump in sign-ups lifted revenue to $607m (£474m), up 172% year-on-year.

Article continues after advertisement

But it has also strained supply, prompting lengthy waits for equipment.

The firm had said it was slashing prices for its existing treadmill and bike, cutting the cost of the bike from $2,245 to $1,895 in an effort to make their products more accessible.

The move coincided with the launch of new, more expensive, versions of the same pieces of equipment.

But the firm, which relies on purchases of its machines fitted with touchscreens for most of its sales, said it did not expect delivery delays to improve much before the end of the year.