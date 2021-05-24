Home

Business

Peloton cuts price of bike as sales growth slows

| @BBCWorld
August 27, 2021 2:14 pm
[Source: BBC]

The fitness bike maker Peloton is to slash the price of its flagship bike as people head back to the gym and do less exercise at home.

The US firm will cut the price of its less expensive Bike machine by about 20% to $1,495 (£1,090) from Thursday.

The change will take affect in all of its markets, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia and Germany.

Article continues after advertisement

It came as losses widened at the firm in the fourth quarter of the year and revenue growth began to slow.

The company has also had to shoulder costs associated with a treadmill it recalled in May, following the death of a child.

As more people exercised at home during the pandemic, sales of Peloton products surged, more than doubling to $4bn in the year to 30 June.

