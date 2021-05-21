Home

Pearl Resort declared a quarantine facility

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
May 21, 2021 4:25 pm
The Pearl South Pacific Resort in Pacific Harbour has been declared as a quarantine facility.

The Pearl South Pacific Resort in Pacific Harbour has been declared as a quarantine facility.

In a statement, the management says they are working with the Ministry of Health to provide a quarantine facility for primary and secondary contacts of suspected cases, who need to be isolated under supervision, along with health care workers and the Fiji Military personnel.

It says operational processes have been re-engineered to maximise safety for their staff and guests.

It further adds that as a hotel, they have a lot of key infrastructure and in-house resources required to provide essential support and services over the coming weeks.

The management says this is a tough time for everyone, and this extended assistance to the government by the hospitality sector will go a long way in containing the spread of COVID-19.

