Payless Car Rental launched

Asco Motors today launched its new car rental franchise, Payless Car Rental following the increase in demand since the border reopened.

A subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho (South Sea), Payless Car Rental will open in Suva and Nadi with the aim of expanding its fleet to other locations.

Managing Director Toyota Tsusho, Akira Shida says the launch today demonstrates a strong demand for car hire in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“Payless provides or values the customers with more opportunity for rental cars not only for the travellers but national potential customers around here.”

Shida says this will also support the Fijian economy and create job opportunities.