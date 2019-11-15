Pay cuts and reduced hours for Rosie Holidays

Twenty-five executive staff of Rosie Holidays have taken a ten percent pay-cut to cushion the effects of COVID-19.

Another five hundred and seventy-five staff will work on reduced hours from April Group Managing Director Tony Whitton says this tough stance is being taken to ensure their business is sustainable.

“All our executives are on a 10% salary pay cut which has in effect immediately and all our line staff effective from 1st April will be on reduced hours so they will have one day off every two weeks but being mindful we communicated this to our team that everything is being monitored.”

Whitton says while they will not be laying off any staff as family is always a priority, they are nonetheless closely monitoring their operational expenses.

“the key goal is to ensure that every staff has a job and the business can respond in two ways businesses can just share 50% of its staff and the other 50% can still have jobs and continue as normal or you tell all the staff listen we want to make sure that you still have jobs and what we do we call for everyone to equally make a sacrifice to make it sustainable.”

According to Whitton the company has also lost $15m in revenue since the outbreak which has badly hurt the tourism industry.

As the sector continues to be hit badly with the effects of COVID-19 globally, a majority of tourism operators have stated that this is the worst situation they have faced in many years.