Patel to focus on building partnership

The incoming Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel will be working with relevant authorities and build partnerships.

This includes working with the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, Consumer Council, and the Ministry of Labour.

Patel who is the director of C K Patel and Company was elected the new president of the Suva Retailers Association following an AGM last week.

Patel says his focus for the first few months will be to increase membership and bring inclusiveness in the association.

He adds they will also focus on bringing more customers to Suva city by organizing more events.

The association currently has 80 members and their target is to increase to 200.

Patel has been on the SRA Board as Committee member and Vice President for two terms and has over 17-years of experience.

Also, incoming Vice President are Raju Rangia, Sanjay Parmar, and Jiten Patel, including eight young businessmen of the Suva City as Committee Members.