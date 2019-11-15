Patagonia joins The North Face in Facebook ad boycott

Outdoor apparel brand Patagonia Inc will pause its ads on Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Facebook’s photo-sharing app, Instagram, making it the latest company to join a boycott campaign organized by U.S. civil rights groups.

“We will pull all ads on Facebook and Instagram, effective immediately, through at least the end of July, pending meaningful action from the social media giant,” the company said in a series of tweets on Sunday attributed to its head of marketing, Cory Bayers.

The Stop Hate for Profit campaign was started last week by several U.S. civil rights groups who said the social network was doing too little to stop hate speech on its platforms.

Patagonia, which has been politically vocal in the past, joins companies including clothing maker VF Corp’s (VFC.N) outdoor brand The North Face, Recreational Equipment Inc, or REI, and recruiting company Upwork in pausing Facebook ads. A VF Corp spokesman told Reuters other brands in its portfolio were actively discussing whether to take the same action.