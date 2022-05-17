Passion leads to Success: Khatun

Zamzam Restaurant in Samabula, Suva.

Rashida Khatun was determined to do something for her family, which laid the platform for Zamzam, one of the fastest growing restaurants in Fiji.

The mother of three says she has the talent to cook food, which enabled her to start from a small stall in the market.

She says it was hard to balance work and family but the sacrifice is paying off.

[Rashida Khatun]

“It was challenging, very challenging, As a mother, I leave my children somewhere and go to work every morning, by 5 o clock, it was very hard, by the time I reach home, my kids are asleep, and my small son was a baby, I had to give him to a baby sitter”

Zamzam Restaurant in Samabula, Suva, has created a buzz in town since it started in 2015 and is widely known for Fiji Indian cuisines and seafood dishes.

The food entrepreneur has already started construction in Samabula for a bigger outlet which opens next month.